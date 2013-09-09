Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling rose to a near three-month high against the dollar on Monday, buoyed by a string of recent firmer UK data and last week's below-forecast U.S. jobs numbers.

Traders said the pound was also supported by the prospect of sterling-positive M&A flow after Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd announced it was to buy GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Lucozade and Ribena brands for $2.1 billion.

The pound rose against the euro, but solid chart support kept the single currency above a 7-1/2 month low hit on Friday.

British gilt prices were lower on the day, broadly in line with German Bunds. The spread between 10-year gilt yields and those of their equivalent German counterparts remained near a three-year peak reached on Friday, which continued to enhance the appeal of sterling.

Sterling rose 0.6 percent to hit a peak of around $1.5730, its highest since June 17.

"Sterling is riding the wave of growing optimism about the UK economy, and sterling markets are defying (Bank of England governor Mark) Carney's guidance of lower-for-longer rates," said Lena Komileva, director of consultants G+ Economics.

Consistently strong British data has led investors to expect that UK interest rates will rise well before the BoE has flagged, possibly as early as late 2014.

Analysts and traders said Friday's weaker-than-forecast UK industrial output and trade data failed to dent the optimism about the UK economic outlook, and a strong UK labour market report on Wednesday could propel sterling higher.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 84.27 pence, staying above chart support at the psychological 84 pence mark and Friday's trough of 83.92 pence.

Jeremy Stretch head of currency strategy at CIBC said the pound could rise towards 83.50/60 pence per euro, although its scope for gains against the dollar would be limited due to the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve scaling back monetary easing soon.

Friday's below-forecast U.S. jobs data raised the prospect of the U.S. Federal Reserve deciding against scaling back monetary easing later this month, or reducing it by a smaller amount than the market expects.

However, comments by two Federal Reserve officials suggested stimulus unwinding was still on track.

"Sterling has room for further near-term gains, but we are approaching the $1.5740 level where we would look to sell," analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients.

Britain's finance minister, George Osborne, said the UK economy had turned a corner and its recovery was a vindication of his focus on fixing public finances.

GILT PRICES FALL

British government bond futures traded in the red for much of the session as investors continued to bet on the U.S. Federal Reserve trimming monetary stimulus this month.

The spread of 10-year gilt yields over Bund yields eased only slightly from the three-year high of more than 100 basis points reached last week.

Trading volumes were thinner than usual as many investors stayed on the sidelines before the main events of the week, starting with an auction of 2.75 billion pounds of 2044 gilts on Tuesday.

Helped by the Suntory/GSK deal, sterling hit its highest since late May versus the Japanese yen at 156.56 yen.

(Additional reporting by Olesya Dmitracova; editing by Ron Askew)