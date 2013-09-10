Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling was firm near a three-month high against the dollar on Tuesday, on signs of a pick-up in the UK housing market that supported expectations of monetary policy tightening maybe sooner rather than later.

British house prices recorded their fastest rise in almost seven years last month and a measure of sales volumes also jumped to a multi-year high, a survey by The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' showed.

That is consistent with recent strong British data including an upturn in the manufacturing and services sectors. That has led investors to expect that UK interest rates will rise well before the Bank of England has flagged, possibly as early as late 2014.

In its forward guidance, central bank chief Mark Carney has pledged to keep policy accommodative and rates anchored until the jobless rate falls to 7 percent from around 7.8 percent currently, which he expects to happen towards the end of 2016.

Sterling was steady at $1.5697, having hit on Monday a peak of $1.5732, its highest since June 17. The pound was slightly higher versus the euro at 84.40 pence per euro.

"Rising prices and demand should help to encourage a rebound in home building, as well as supporting consumer spending," said Lee Hardman, currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi. He added a cyclical upturn in the UK would support the pound.

Chancellor George Osborne, said the UK economy had turned a corner and its recovery was a vindication of his focus on fixing public finances.

The pound has also been drawing support from merger and acquisition related news.

Earlier this month, Verizon Communication agreed to pay $130 billion to Vodafone to buy its share in the U.S. wireless business, while on Monday Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd announced it was to buy GlaxoSmithKline's Lucozade and Ribena brands for $2.1 billion.

"Sterling gains should not be overlooked," Societe Generale analyst Olivier Korber said in a note. "No G-10 currency has done better than the pound for a month, and nor, more surprisingly, in the past six months."

(Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Stephen Nisbet)