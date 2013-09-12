Newly minted one pound coins are seen at the Royal Mint, in Cardiff March 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON Sterling's traded-weighted index steadied near an eight-month high on Thursday, buoyed by encouraging UK economic data and prospects of an interest rate hike earlier than the Bank of England had flagged.

Analysts said sterling would likely hover near current levels as markets wait for Bank Governor Mark Carney to address the UK Treasury Select Committee at 0900 GMT, where he is likely to be questioned on his forward guidance policy.

Some market participants took profit on sterling's recent spike and it was last down 0.2 percent on the day at $1.5800, but not far from the intra-day peak of $1.5832, which was its highest since February 8. A reported options expiry at $1.5800 could keep the currency pinned to that level.

If Carney sounds less dovish than in earlier speeches there was a risk sterling could see further gains.

The euro was up 0.1 percent at 84.20 pence, having hit a more than seven-month low of 83.83 pence in the previous session. The trade-weighted sterling index stood to an eight-month high of 82.6, Bank data showed.

"Carney will be the key driver for sterling today. After yesterday's spike in the pound the $1.58 level is proving to be sticky, but sterling has tended to go higher on Carney's speeches and it could rise towards the $1.59 mark," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

"I think he will stay firm on forward guidance and reiterate that 7 percent unemployment is not an automatic trigger to policy tightening."

Carney has pledged to keep policy accommodative and rates at record lows until the jobless rate falls to 7 percent, which he does not expect to happen until towards the end of 2016.

But data on Wednesday showed the jobless rate dipped to 7.7 pct in the three months ending in July from 7.8 percent, which caused markets to bring forward their rate hike expectations to possibly as soon as next year.

On Wednesday sterling overnight interbank average rates (SONIA) were pricing in a chance of the first move in 15 months.

While this likelihood has somewhat subsided, the 15-month SONIA rate was still at elevated levels.

Strategists said sterling was also gaining against a broadly weaker dollar, which slipped to a two-week low against a basket of currencies.

The 10-year gilt yield was holding near two-year highs close to 3 percent. Its spread over comparable euro zone bonds was at its widest in three years, supporting the view that the pound was likely to outperform the euro.

In a note to clients, analysts at Morgan Stanley said they maintain their short euro/sterling positions.

"We expect euro/sterling to keep the pressure on the downside, with a sustained move below the 84.00 pence area leaving the cross vulnerable to a decline towards 82.00 pence over the coming weeks."

(Editing by Toby Chopra)