NEW YORK U.S. Treasuries fell sharply on Friday, slamming the brakes on a safe-haven rally on hopes that the euro zone was finally taking steps to solve its sovereign debt crisis.

Already on the defensive after a U.S. jobs report dispelled investors' worst fears over the stumbling U.S. economy, market speculation that Italy would announce measures to help ease market pressure on its bonds accelerated the sell-off.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi later appeared to confirm that speculation when he said he would accelerate austerity measures with the aim of a balanced budget in 2013 and would seek a constitutional principle of a balanced budget.

Earlier, sources close to the matter said the European Central Bank was demanding that Berlusconi commit to fast-track specific welfare reforms and a constitutional amendment enshrining a fiscal rule before it will buy Italian bonds.

"That was the real thing that got us started -- that they will make some changes structurally to their economy or try to do some things to get their house in order, which may clear the way for the ECB to start buying some Italian bonds," said Rick Klingman, managing director of Treasury trading at BNP Paribas in New York.

At their lows, 30-year long bonds fell more than 3 points. They were last down 2-16/32, yielding 3.79 percent.

Markets reacted with disappointment on Thursday when the ECB gave no signals it would be buying bonds issued by Italy, which has become the latest focus in Europe's debt crisis.

Though by no means stellar, news early in the session that U.S. employers added 117,000 jobs in July was enough to calm investors' worst fears the economy was plunging headlong back into recession.

The rush out of bonds came after the biggest long bond rally since March 18, 2009, the day the Federal Reserve announced its first campaign of Treasuries buying after the financial crisis.

(Reporting by Burton Frierson, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)