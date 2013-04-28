Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
NEW YORK Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) would not register to trade over-the-counter derivatives with U.S. companies on concerns new rules to trade them will come with high costs and burdensome reporting requirements, the Financial Times said on Sunday.
UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, was the biggest foreign bank yet that has decided to avoid complying with tighter U.S. rules even at the risk of reducing its access to capital, according to the newspaper.
As a part of its plan to tighten oversight of a lightly regulated $640 billion (413 billion pounds) market, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission required foreign banks to register as swap dealers so they could trade derivatives with their U.S. counterparts.
The U.S. regulator extended the deadline for banks to register as swap dealers until July.
T.J. Lim, the head of UniCredit's capital markets business, told an industry gathering in Singapore last week that the CFTC rules and related concerns meant his bank had decided not to register, the FT said.
The paper, citing banks and lawyers, said the cost for European and Asian banks to trade derivatives could prove too high especially for those that do not do much business in the United States.
Singapore's DBS Bank - Southeast Asia's largest bank - and Sweden's Nordea (NDA.ST) said late last year they would not register as swap dealers with the CFTC, according to the FT.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.