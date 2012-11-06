LONDON A rush by yield-hungry investors to buy bonds issued by a small Portuguese bank last week has increased concerns that one of the year's most popular asset markets is at risk of overheating.

Corporate debt, often from low-rated firms in recession-hit euro zone countries, has attracted a flood of investment since European Central Bank President Mario Draghi promised to do all it took to prevent a euro break-up.

Draghi's pledge effectively removed the risk that debt would not be repaid in euros, and a subsequent offer to buy bonds of struggling states convinced many to quit low-risk, low-yield core European government paper in search of higher returns.

The scale of the shift into credit markets, which began in September, became clear when Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo BES.LS offered 750 million euros in new three-year bonds and met demand of 2.7 billion euros, leaving many disappointed.

Portugal is set for its third year of recession in 2013.

But with corporate debt issuance outstripping that of recent years, some market players worry the ECB's actions may have pushed flows into corporate debt too far, too fast given the economic outlook.

In another notable issue, investment grade-rated Swiss drugmaker Novartis NOVN.VX sold $500 million of rare 30-year notes at an interest rate of 3.7 percent and a total yield of just 3.79 percent.

"That tells me there is now too much money stretching for this income which (investors) think is attractive," said Neil Dwane, chief investment officer for Europe at Allianz Global Investors.

New corporate debt issuance is on target for its second best year on record, having reached $784 billion in the first nine months of 2012 -- the largest total for the period since 2009, according to ratings firm Standard and Poor's.

And while Valentijn van Nieuwenhuijzen, head of strategy for the Strategy and Asset Allocation Group at ING Investment Management, sees no corporate debt bubble bursting in the next six to 12 months, he added:

"I do think once we move toward the end of the year and for next year, credit will be an asset class that gradually moves down the list compared to other asset classes in terms of attractiveness," he said.

QUALITY EBBS

Another concern is that these flows into corporate bonds threaten to decouple the market from its fundamentals, which are based on a company's credit quality.

"If you're a European company looking to raise funds you really have unfettered access to the markets right now," said Diane Vazza, head of global fixed income research for ratings firm Standard and Poor's.

Vazza said this had allowed some companies that might otherwise struggle to shore up their finances to survive, but that with the problems facing Europe many could still fall by the wayside. This was already becoming apparent.

In the third quarter, S&P only upgraded one company for every five it downgraded, which pushed the downgrade ratio to 84 percent -- its highest since the second quarter of 2009.

For speculative grade issuers, S&P says the 12-month trailing corporate default rate in Europe as of September was 2.3 percent, compared with 1.6 percent at end-2011 and 1.0 percent in 2010, though down from 7.9 percent in 2009.

"If you look at what we publicly rate in the corporate market in Europe, four years ago 17 percent was speculative grade, now you're looking at 30 percent," Vazza said. "So when you look at that portfolio there is greater risk in terms of any kind of slowing economic growth or other challenges in Europe."

Another signal of potential credit quality concerns is evident in the cost of insuring corporate debt against default.

Markit's iTraxx five-year bond index, which measures the credit risk premium for a basket of high quality European firms, fell from a peak of 184 basis points in June to a low of 116 in mid-September but has edged back over 125 bps.

SELECTIVE PICKS NEEDED

Yves Bonzon, Chief Investment Officer at Pictet Asset Management, said he still saw opportunities in peripheral euro zone country corporate bonds, especially when compared with shares in companies that pay consistently strong dividends.

He said better yielding stocks were often in companies in sectors like utilities and telecoms which could become vulnerable to "confiscatory taxation" by European governments as they battle rising budget deficits.

"I would not do high dividend investing in Europe for sovereign risk reasons," he said.

Instead Bonzon said the ECB's new bond-purchase programme meant it was time to reconsider good quality corporate debt from firms in Europe's peripheral countries.

"Where I would go today for yield is (Spanish telecom firm) Telefonica (TEF.MC) or (Italian utility) Enel (ENEI.MI) - the good, solid, established names of the periphery.

"But not at the equity level, at the senior debt level."

(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)