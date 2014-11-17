LONDON British retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) on Monday poached John Lewis' [JLP.UL] chief financial officer Helen Weir to be its new head of finance.

Weir, 52, will succeed Alan Stewart, who quit M&S in July to join Britain's biggest retailer Tesco (TSCO.L), as chief finance officer on a date to be confirmed.

Weir has been CFO at John Lewis since 2012 and is also a former finance director at both Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and home improvement retailer Kingfisher (KGF.L).

Confirming her resignation, John Lewis said it expected Weir to work her six month notice period. A spokesman for M&S declined to say if the firm would press for her earlier release.

M&S said she would receive a basic annual salary of 590,000 pounds along with standard benefits commensurate with her position.

Weir will also receive a one-off payment of 188,500 pounds to compensate for the differential in contractual pension that she is forfeiting to join M&S.

The retailer said a further award for 2014-15 annual bonus foregone may also be taken into consideration.

Since July, Paul Friston, executive assistant to M&S chief executive Marc Bolland, has been M&S's interim CFO but was not a candidate for the permanent position.

Earlier this month, M&S reported its first rise in first-half profit for four years and raised its profit margin guidance for the full year.

Shares in M&S closed up 0.9 percent at 472.9 pence, valuing the business at 7.8 billion pounds.

