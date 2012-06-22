Pedestrians walk past the Marble Arch branch of Marks and Spencer in central London June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Marks & Spencer (MKS.L), Britain's biggest clothing retailer, was dealt a blow on Friday after its head of menswear Richard Price, quit the firm to become managing director of Philip Green's Bhs department store chain.

In a statement confirming Price's departure Marks & Spencer said it understood why he wanted to work for the retail billionaire who has twice tried and failed to buy M&S.

"Richard is a talented individual and he has done a great job in menswear. His new role as managing director presents a unique and challenging opportunity to take on a wider role including all trading departments as well as stores, ecommerce and property," said an M&S spokeswoman.

Shares in M&S were down 3.2 percent at 327 pence at 12.27 p.m.

Price's exit from M&S follows several other significant departures this year, including Andrew Skinner, who was a senior general merchandise director, Susan Aubrey-Cound, who was director of new channels, and Alison Jones, who was a brand director.

Last month M&S posted a 1 percent fall in year profit and slashed its sales growth target.

It will update on first quarter trading on July 10, when it also holds its annual shareholder meeting.

