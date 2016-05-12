FTSE falters ahead of holiday, banks in focus
LONDON Britain's top share index declined on Thursday as financials, energy stocks and firms trading ex-dividend weighed, though volumes were light ahead of a market holiday.
LONDON The new boss of British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) has shaken-up the responsibilities of his executive team and simplified the firm's management structure as he seeks to speed-up decision making.
Steve Rowe, who succeeded Marc Bolland as chief executive of the 132-year-old institution last month, on Thursday reduced the number of executive director roles from the six Bolland favoured to four. He has also established a new eleven person operating committee, replacing a 20-person management committee.
Rowe sees quicker decision making as key to addressing his number one priority - fixing M&S's underperforming clothing and home business.
He has given Helen Weir, his chief finance officer, additional responsibility for strategy implementation.
Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, executive director marketing & international, loses the international remit becoming executive director of customer, marketing & M&S.com, and assuming responsibility for 'Plan A', M&S's environmental programme.
The international business will now report to Rowe.
Laura Wade-Gery, executive director, multi-channel, is currently on maternity leave. M&S said it will update on her responsibilities when she returns in September.
The new operating committee, which includes the four executive directors, will be accountable for the day-to-day running of M&S as well as for the development and execution of strategy.
It will include the directors of food, Andy Adcock, womenswear, lingerie & beauty, Jo Jenkins, retail, Sacha Berendji, and international, Paul Friston, who is promoted from the role of business development director.
"On my first day as CEO, I committed to putting M&S customers at the heart of everything we do," said Rowe.
"These changes reflect this; a simpler management structure with a smaller, more focused team running M&S will lead to more efficient decision making and move us closer to our customers."
Rowe, a company veteran of 26 years, is due to give a strategy update on May 25, when M&S will also report 2015-16 results.
Shares in M&S were up 1.3 percent at 423.2 pence at 12.24 GMT.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
LONDON British manufacturers reported the fastest export growth in more than two years in early 2017 and the services sector also recovered to rack up its strongest sales growth since last June's Brexit vote, a business survey showed on Thursday.