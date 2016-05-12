A man leaves a Marks & Spencer store in London, Britain in this January 7, 2016 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

LONDON The new boss of British clothing and food retailer Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) has shaken-up the responsibilities of his executive team and simplified the firm's management structure as he seeks to speed-up decision making.

Steve Rowe, who succeeded Marc Bolland as chief executive of the 132-year-old institution last month, on Thursday reduced the number of executive director roles from the six Bolland favoured to four. He has also established a new eleven person operating committee, replacing a 20-person management committee.

Rowe sees quicker decision making as key to addressing his number one priority - fixing M&S's underperforming clothing and home business.

He has given Helen Weir, his chief finance officer, additional responsibility for strategy implementation.

Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, executive director marketing & international, loses the international remit becoming executive director of customer, marketing & M&S.com, and assuming responsibility for 'Plan A', M&S's environmental programme.

The international business will now report to Rowe.

Laura Wade-Gery, executive director, multi-channel, is currently on maternity leave. M&S said it will update on her responsibilities when she returns in September.

The new operating committee, which includes the four executive directors, will be accountable for the day-to-day running of M&S as well as for the development and execution of strategy.

It will include the directors of food, Andy Adcock, womenswear, lingerie & beauty, Jo Jenkins, retail, Sacha Berendji, and international, Paul Friston, who is promoted from the role of business development director.

"On my first day as CEO, I committed to putting M&S customers at the heart of everything we do," said Rowe.

"These changes reflect this; a simpler management structure with a smaller, more focused team running M&S will lead to more efficient decision making and move us closer to our customers."

Rowe, a company veteran of 26 years, is due to give a strategy update on May 25, when M&S will also report 2015-16 results.

Shares in M&S were up 1.3 percent at 423.2 pence at 12.24 GMT.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)