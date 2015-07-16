LONDON John Dixon, the head of Marks & Spencer's (MKS.L) non-food division, has quit Britain's biggest clothing retailer to become chief executive of another firm, M&S said on Thursday.

The company said Dixon, executive director, general merchandise, which spans clothing, shoes and homeware, would step down from the M&S board with immediate effect and leave the company on a date to be agreed. His destination was not disclosed.

M&S said that in line with its succession plans, Steve Rowe, the current boss of its food business will move to take on responsibility for general merchandise.

It said Andy Adcock, currently trading director, food, would step up to be director of food, reporting to group chief executive Marc Bolland on an interim basis.

Dixon has held his non-food role since 2012 and previously ran M&S' food business for four years.

He was considered to be a candidate to succeed Bolland as CEO, but his star has waned as M&S has struggled to deliver a sustained rise in underlying clothing sales despite a significant improvement in profit margins.

Earlier this month M&S reported a dip in first-quarter underlying sales in general merchandise, a setback after a return to growth for in the first time in four years in the previous three months.

At the same time the credentials of Rowe for the top job have been enhanced by 23 straight quarters of underlying sales growth and an outperformance of the wider grocery market.

"I now have the opportunity to become a chief executive and have therefore resigned from this great company," said Dixon.

