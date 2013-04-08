A woman shops at a branch of British retail chain Marks & Spencer in the financial district City of London January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

LONDON Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) is expected to report a seventh consecutive quarterly fall in clothing and homewares sales on Thursday, intensifying the takeover speculation surrounding one of Britain's best-known retailers.

M&S, which attracts 21 million customers a week to its over 700 British stores, is forecast to report a 4-6 percent drop in underlying sales of general merchandise, spanning clothing, footwear and homewares, in its fiscal fourth quarter to March 30.

The forecast from an M&S poll of 11 analysts is further evidence of the company's faltering turnaround effort that investors feel has left it vulnerable to takeover speculation.

The expected sales fall follows a 3.8-percent decline in general merchandise sales in the third quarter when Marks & Spencer moved to protect profit margins by offering fewer discounts at a time when rivals were offering more.

"M&S ladieswear has been haemorrhaging market share for some time now and the Q4 update could make for pretty challenging reading for investors," said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black.

Chief Executive Marc Bolland is in the last year of a three-year plan to make M&S an international, multi-channel retailer that connects with customers through stores, the internet and mobile phones.

The company is spending 2.4 billion pounds over three years on store revamps, logistics, IT and systems, as well as selective investment overseas.

Investors have been sceptical, however, piling into the stock last month after a newspaper reported that the Gulf state of Qatar was planning a bid and sending M&S shares to a 28-month high.

A source close to state-owned Qatar Holding denied the report, but speculation of possible private equity interest has persisted.

Bolland may partly attribute the fourth quarter outcome to unhelpful weather for selling spring/summer goods, including Britain's coldest March since 1962.

UK rivals have also felt the chill of weather and economic recession. Next (NXT.L) reported slow trading since the beginning of February, while department store Debenhams (DEB.L) issued a profit warning, blaming January snow.

Retailers are also finding the going tough as consumers, whose spending generates about two-thirds of Britain's gross domestic product, fret over job security and a squeeze on incomes.

Bolland said in January M&S's general merchandise performance was "not yet satisfactory" but was confident steps being taken by a new team, led by former food boss John Dixon, would address this.

He has, however, cautioned that the new team would not make a major impact on sales until M&S launches autumn/winter collections in July.

M&S's food operation is performing much better, with analysts forecasting fourth-quarter like-for-like sales up 1.9 percent to 3.5 percent. Like-for-like food sales increased 0.3 percent in the third quarter.

Analysts are currently forecasting a consensus pretax profit for 2012-13 of 659 million pounds, compared with 706 million a year ago, with the effect of underlying sales fall in general merchandise partially offset by cost savings.

