Rabat Shares in Maroc Telecom dropped around 6 percent on the Casablanca Stock exchange on Tuesday, as Vivendi announced it was in exclusive talks to sell its stake to Abu Dhabi-based Etisalat for 4.2 billion euros (3.6 billion pounds) in cash.

The Etisalat offer values Vivendi's 53 percent controlling stake in Maroc Telecom at 92.6 Moroccan dirhams per share, below the company's closing share price on Monday of 99.55.

Maroc Telecom shares were trading down at 93.58 dirhams at 1121 GMT.

The company has brought forward reporting on its first-half results to July 24 from July 25.

(Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Greg Mahlich)