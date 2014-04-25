LONDON British alternative asset manager Marshall Wace is to buy a controlling stake in US investment firm Eaglewood Capital Management, the two companies said on Friday, as they aim to increase their presence in peer-to-peer and online lending.

The new asset management group MW Eaglewood will have its own management and be run independently from Marshall Wace, the companies said, giving no details of the sums involved. The firms also plan to list a peer-to-peer investment trust on the London Stock Exchange (LSE.L), subject to regulatory approval.

