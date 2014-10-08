LONDON British pubs and brewing company Marston's (MARS.L) said it expected 2014 underlying operating profit to be broadly in line with expectations and added it would build at least 25 new managed pub-restaurants in the new financial year.

Marston's, which has a 1,800 strong estate of managed, franchised and leased pubs and is also known for beer brands such as Pedigree and Hobgoblin, said on Wednesday full-year underlying sales at its core managed pubs were up 3.1 percent.

That indicated a slowdown from 4.1 percent growth in the first 41 weeks of the year, as poor weather in August hit sales.

Sales at its more drink-led managed, franchised and tenanted pubs, and in its leased division also grew 2.1 and 3 percent respectively, the firm said, ahead of its full-year results on Nov. 27.

Like many rivals Marston's is repositioning its estate.

Tapping Britain's growing casual dining market, all of its new pubs are managed, food-led, family-orientated outlets, and the firm is selling a number of drink-led tenanted sites and converting others to a more successful franchise model.

The firm said the overhaul was on track and that 27 new pub-restaurants had opened in the financial year.

According to Reuters data Marston's is on average expected to post an operating profit of 160 million pounds.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)