Nov 28 - The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Japan for the first time in more than a decade in February and lightweight champion Frankie Edgar told Reuters on Tuesday the event will help revitalise mixed martial arts in the country.

Japan was the major player in the MMA world in the late 1990s and early 2000s, with the Pride promotion attracting the top fighters and staging some of the biggest events ever seen in the sport.

The Pride Shockwave event in 2002, which also featured some bouts fought under K-1 kickboxing rules, drew a reported 90,000 spectators at the Tokyo National Stadium.

However, the sport was beset by financial problems in Japan and after the UFC purchased Pride in 2007 (and closed it later that year), interest in MMA began to wane.

Edgar, who will defend his title against Ben Henderson in Saitama on February 26, believes the UFC 144 event in Saitama will breathe new life into MMA in Japan.

"There's such a deep history and tradition of MMA in Japan already so I think it will boost the sport back to where it used to be," the 30-year-old American told Reuters by telephone from Tokyo.

"The Japanese are very knowledgeable about MMA and they are excited to have the UFC back in their country."

The UFC's last event in Japan was in December 2000. A month later the company was in new hands following its purchase by Station Casinos executives Lorenzo and Frank Ferttita.

BACK IN THE LIMELIGHT

Edgar took the title from BJ Penn at the UFC's first event in Abu Dhabi last year and while he conceded fighting outside the United States presented a different set of challenges, there was no danger of him being underprepared.

"It's tough, with the time change and fighting in an unfamiliar place, but I'll come out here with enough time to acclimatize," he said.

"I'm glad to get the chance to come here and fight. It's a great experience and something I'll remember when I'm old."

Edgar is one of three U.S. champions in the UFC's seven divisions, with the other spots taken by three Brazilians and a Canadian. Japanese fighters have found it tough to make headway in the UFC, with some citing the switch from Pride's ring to the UFC's caged "Octagon" as part of the problem.

"I'm not sure what the issue is, it could be the training, having to travel to America could make a little difference, I don't know, but if you're a good fighter you should be able to win in a ring or a cage.

"I'm sure it's just a cycle and they'll be back in the limelight soon."

Edgar is generally ranked fourth in the pound-for-pound debate though some put the undersized lightweight as high as second. The New Jersey native would have little trouble dropping to featherweight but for now is content to battle bigger opponents in the talent-stacked lightweight division.

"The ability to go down in weight is a good thing to have in my back pocket, the possibility of fighting for another belt, we'll see in the future," he added.

"Right now I'm good, I'm the champion, what else could I ask for?" (Writing by Peter Rutherford in Singapore; Editing by Patrick Johnston)