Brazilian UFC lightweight titleholder Rafael dos Anjos has been forced out of next month's scheduled defence against Irishman Conor McGregor with an injury, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.

Brazilian news outlet Globo was among the outlets that said Dos Anjos suffered a broken foot that would force him out of a UFC 196 clash in Las Vegas that was being billed as a rare super fight that was expected to live up to its name.

Officials at the Ultimate Fighting Championship were not immediately available for comment.

McGregor, a featherweight champion who is unbeaten in seven UFC fights, was looking to make history against Dos Anjos by becoming the first fighter to hold titles in multiple weight classes simultaneously.

It marks the second time in seven months that a defending champion has pulled out of a title fight against the outspoken Irishman.

Last July, then-featherweight champion Jose Aldo withdrew from a defence against McGregor with a rib injury on less than two weeks notice.

UFC 196 is scheduled for March 5 at MGM Grand Garden Arena where a female bantamweight title fight between Holly Holm, who last November handed unbeaten Ronda Rousey her first loss, and Miesha Tate is slotted as the co-main event.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto. Editing by Steve Keating.)