Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
TOKYO Japan's Marubeni Corp (8002.T) and a Japanese state-sponsored fund will buy British wind power engineering company Seajacks International for about $850 million (536 million pounds), the Nikkei financial daily reported on Monday.
Marubeni and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will each obtain a 50 percent stake in Seajacks from U.S. private equity firm Riverstone Holdings.
A Marubeni official said nothing has been decided on the matter.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said insider trading allegations against him would prove unfounded, given he had no role in determining the timing of his share purchases ahead of the announcement of merger plans with the London Stock Exchange .
LONDON Britain's Cobham missed a profit target that had already been repeatedly lowered and took a charge on a troubled contract with Boeing, capping "an incredibly turbulent and disappointing year" for the defence and aerospace group.