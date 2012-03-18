TOKYO Japan's Marubeni Corp (8002.T) and a Japanese state-sponsored fund will buy British wind power engineering company Seajacks International for about $850 million (536 million pounds), the Nikkei financial daily reported on Monday.

Marubeni and Innovation Network Corp of Japan will each obtain a 50 percent stake in Seajacks from U.S. private equity firm Riverstone Holdings.

A Marubeni official said nothing has been decided on the matter.

(Reporting by Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Michael Watson)