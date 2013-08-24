NEW YORK A federal judge on Friday upheld a $1.17 billion award a jury imposed on chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL.O) for infringing two patents held by Carnegie Mellon University.

Carnegie Mellon had sued Marvell in March 2009 over patents issued in 2001 and 2002 related to how accurately hard disk- drive circuits read data from high-speed magnetic disks.

The Pittsburgh university said at least nine Marvell circuit devices incorporated the patents, and that the infringement let the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company sell billions of chips using the technology without permission.

The jury rendered its verdict and damages award in late December 2012.

The award was one of the largest by a U.S. jury in a patent infringement case, following a $1.05 billion award months earlier to Apple Inc (AAPL.O) against Samsung Electronics Co (005930.KS) concerning the design of smartphones.

Marvell had asked the judge to declare a mistrial, among other post-trial requests. It argued Carnegie Mellon's lawyer made improper, misleading and prejudicial comments during closing arguments that "inflamed" the jury.

But U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer in Pittsburgh federal court disagreed with the company.

"Marvell, in throwing old and new grievances at the court under the guise of prejudice, is trying to do what it could not do at trial: convince the court to throw out this case and hope that a second time around will be more successful," Fischer wrote in a 31-page opinion.

A Marvell spokesman said the company would appeal the decision to the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington.

A representative of Carnegie Mellon could not be immediately reached on Friday.

The case is Carnegie Mellon University v. Marvell Technology Group Ltd et al, U.S. District Court, Western District of Pennsylvania, No. 09-00290.

(Reporting by Bernard Vaughan)