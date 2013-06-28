COPENHAGEN Danish beauty products retailer Matas (MATAS.CO) said that its initial public offering (IPO) values the company at 4.7 billion Danish crowns (536.54 million pounds) after it priced shares at the higher end of an indicative price range.

The company said the IPO, Denmark's first in two years, was priced at 115 Danish crowns per share, compared with an indicative range of 100 to 120 Danish crowns per share.

"The fact that it lands at 115 shows there has been good demand," Jyske Bank analyst Jonas Guldborg said, adding that he had a "buy" recommendation on the shares and a 12-month price target of 140 crowns per share.

Guldborg said he expects the stock to rise when the market opens at 0700 GMT.

The total offering comprised 21.2 million shares at 2.50 crowns each. The free float was expected to be 59.6 percent, Matas said.

Two weeks ago the company said that its majority owners, including private equity group CVC Capital Partners, would sell between 16.3 million and 21.3 million shares at between 100 and 120 Danish crowns per share.

The owners would retain a combined 46.7 percent stake after the listing, Matas said in the statement.

