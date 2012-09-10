Japan's newly appointed Banking Minister Tadahiro Matsushita arrives at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo in this June 4, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/Files

TOKYO Japanese Banking Minister Tadahiro Matsushita was found hanged at his home on Monday in what police suspect was a suicide, Kyodo news agency said.

Matsushita, 73, was a member of the ruling Democratic Party's tiny junior coalition, the People's New Party.

He replaced Shozaburo Jimi, head of the People's New Party, as banking minister in a cabinet reshuffle in June. Matsushita, a former bureaucrat, also served as minister for postal privatisation.

Kyodo, quoting unnamed police sources, that what appears to be a will had been found at his own home.

"I'm shocked to hear the sad news. He always gave me encouragement when things were tough," Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said.

(Reporting by Noriyuki Hirata, Miki Kayaoka, Taiga Uranaka, Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Watson and Nick Macfie)