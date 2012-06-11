Actor Matthew McConaughey and his partner, Brazilian model Camila Alves, arrive at the 83rd Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in this February 27, 2011 file photo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/Files

NEW YORK Actor Matthew McConaughey and Brazilian model Camila Alves tied the knot on Saturday in an intimate wedding at the couple's home in Austin, Texas, according to media reports.

The wedding incorporated the couple's roots with an "island beach meets Texas" theme that included Brazilian food, celebrity news outlet Entertainment Tonight reported on Sunday.

A Texas native, McConaughey announced at the Texas Hall of Fame gala in March that he and Alves were relocating from California to Texas to raise their almost 4-year-old son, Levi, and 2-year-old daughter, Vida.

Alves is a model and handbag designer originally from Brazil where she spent much of her childhood on the beaches of the country's Bahia state.

A representative for McConaughey told People magazine that Alves will take the actor's last name, becoming Camila McConaughey.

McConaughey, 42 and Alves, 30, met in 2006 at a bar in Los Angeles and have been dating ever since.

McConaughey announced the couple's engagement on December 25, 2011, via his WhoSay web page, where he posted a picture of the couple kissing with the message, "just asked camila to marry me, merry Christmas."

"Magic Mike," McConaughey's latest film in which he plays a strip club manager, is set to hit theatres on June 29.

(Reporting By Andrea Burzynski; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Eric Beech)