PORT LOUIS The economy of Mauritius is expected to expand by 3.8 percent this year and 3.9 percent in 2017, broadly in line with the country's own forecasts, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

The IMF said in a statement that it encouraged authorities to strengthen macroeconomic and financial sector resilience and pursue structural reforms to raise productivity and growth.

Data published by the IMF showed the Indian island economy would expand by 3.9 percent in 2017 and by 4.0 percent in 2019.

The Bank of Mauritius, the central bank, said in February that the economy would grow by 3.8 percent this year, a touch lower than the 3.9 percent forecast by Statistics Mauritius, after it held its key repo rate at 4.40 percent.

