Restoration work completed on site of Jesus's tomb in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM A team of scientists and restorers has completed work on the site of the tomb of Jesus in Jerusalem's Old City, and it will be re-opened to the public on Wednesday.
PORT LOUIS Mauritius will hold a parliamentary election on Dec. 10, the presidency said on Friday, with two coalitions fighting to secure a majority of seats in the national assembly.
The Labour Party and the Mauritian Militant Movement (MMM) make up the first coalition, which wants to change the constitution if its wins.
The second brings together the Militant Socialist Movement (MSM) and the Parti Mauricien Social Democrate (PMSD).
Parliament was dissolved a month ago in line with constitutional requirement for an election to be held every five years. President Rajkeswur Purryag's office issued a statement setting Dec. 10 as election day.
If the Labour/MMM coalition wins, it wants to amend Mauritius' constitution to make the country a hybrid democracy - part-presidential and part parliamentary - from the present when the president is mostly ceremonial.
Under the proposed changes, the current Labour Prime Minister, Navinchandra Ramgoolam would become a president with expanded powers, while Paul Bérenger, the leader of the MMM, would be the prime minister.
Mauritius is one of the most politically stable African nations, enjoying a vibrant economy driven by services like finance and tourism.
(Reporting by Jean Paul Arouff, Editing by Duncan Miriri and Angus MacSwan)
JERUSALEM A team of scientists and restorers has completed work on the site of the tomb of Jesus in Jerusalem's Old City, and it will be re-opened to the public on Wednesday.
PARIS The top candidates in France's volatile presidential election go head-to-head in a televised debate on Monday as polls show centrist Emmanuel Macron and far right leader Marine Le Pen pulling away from the pack five weeks before the first round.
NEW YORK Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller, former head of Chase Manhattan Corp and patriarch of one of the most famous and influential American families, died on Monday, a family spokesman said. He was 101.