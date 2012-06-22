Kazakhstan-focused oil producer Max Petroleum Plc MXP.L said it may have to significantly curtail its exploration if it does not get additional funding, sending its shares down 71 percent.

The company said drilling at its NUR-1 exploration well would be delayed due to technical problems.

The company does not expect to reach the total depth of 7,250 metres at the well in E Block before August.

The company expects the well to cost about $43 million, with expected forward cost of about $10 million, assuming it can resume drilling in the near term.

The NUR-1 well was spudded in November 2011 and the company had expected drilling to take up to six months.

The company has been exploring equity financing possibilities and talking with its lenders including Macquarie Bank to complete drilling before the exploration phase of its Blocks A & E licence expires in March next year.

"These discussions to date have been impacted by market conditions, as well as recent regulatory changes in Kazakhstan that currently prevent the Company from completing a conventional equity offering," the company said.

The company has $54.2 million outstanding on its credit facility out of a total capacity of $58 million through to the end of the month.

Shares in the company were down 53 percent at 4.4 pence at 0728 GMT on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)