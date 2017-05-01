People carry a picture of late Cuban President Fidel Castro during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A person carries a picture of Cuban President Raul Castro during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People march during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People carry a banner that reads 'Strength is Unity' in Spanish during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A man holds a Cuban flag in front of a picture of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People carry pictures of Cuba's late President Fidel Castro (L) and Cuba's President Raul Castro during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Cuba's President Raul Castro (C) waves with his hat during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Security personnel take away a man during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

HAVANA A protester waving a U.S. flag briefly disrupted May Day celebrations in Havana, running out in front of hundreds of thousands of Cubans set to march across Revolution Square before being tackled and carried away.

President Raul Castro, who has forged a detente with Cuba's former Cold War foe the United States, watched the unusual security breach from a podium at the heavily orchestrated event.

Communist-ruled Cuba has marked International Workers' Day since 1890, though massive rallies in Revolution Square took off in earnest after the 1959 revolution.

More than six million people took part in rallies and marches across the country on Monday, state-run Cuban television estimated.

At the Havana event, the country's largest, CTC workers union leader Ulises Guilarte voiced support for Cuba's key socialist ally Venezuela and its embattled leader Nicolas Maduro.

"We support the civil-military union led by President Nicolas Maduro which fights to defend its sovereignty, independence and the country's most genuine interests," Guilarte said.

Venezuela has seen weeks of violent unrest that has killed at least 29 people as the opposition demands elections be held.

Opposition and government supporters marched in the OPEC nation in competing May Day rallies on Monday.

(Reporting by Havana newsroom; Editing by Andrew Hay)