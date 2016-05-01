Masked and hooded youths run through clouds of tear gas at the Place de la Nation as French CRS riot police advance at the end of a protest against the French labour law proposal during the May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French CRS riot police secure a position as clouds of tear gas fill the Place de la Nation during clashes with youths who protest against the French labour law proposal during the May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French CRS riot police secure a position at the Place de la Nation after clashes with youths who protest against the French labour law proposal during the May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French CRS riot police and youths face off at the Place de la Nation after a protest against the French labour law proposal during the May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A French CRS riot police secures a position at the Place de la Nation after clashes with youths who protest against the French labour law proposal during the May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Clouds of tear gas fill the air at the Place de la Nation as French CRS riot police advance on youths who protest against the French labour law proposal during the May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French riot police use their shields for protection against debris thrown by youths who protest against the French labour law proposal during the May Day labour union march in Paris. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A hooded youth throws a bottle during a clash with French riot police to protest against the French labour law proposal during the May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Masked youths face off with French police during a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protests and strikes, April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

PARIS Hooded youths clashed with police in Paris on Sunday during a May Day rally against planned labour reforms, while the government insisted it would not withdraw the bill which is due to be debated in parliament later this week.

Police, who said they clashed with a group of about 300 youths and detained three of them, responded with tear gas.

The reforms would give employers more flexibility to agree in-house deals with employees on working time, a move the government says is needed to bring down unemployment now above 10 percent.

Critics say the reforms will lead to poorer working conditions and more sackings.

"The draft bill is fair and necessary for the country," Labour Minister Myriam El Khomri told Europe 1 radio, Le Monde and iTELE in an interview.

More than 80,000 people marched throughout France on Sunday, including up to 17,000 in Paris, police said. That is far fewer than in the first rallies against the reform which started two months ago.

The CGT labour union said there were 70,000 protesters in Paris alone.

Three days ago, over 100 protesters were detained country-wide in another series of marches against the reform.

(Reporting by Ingrid Melander, Sophie Louet, Lucien Libert and Philippe Wojazer; Editing by Richard Balmforth)