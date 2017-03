ISTANBUL Turkish police used water cannon and tear gas on hundreds of stone-throwing protesters on Friday, a Reuters reporter at the scene said, after the demonstrators attempted to defy a ban and march on Taksim Square in central Istanbul.

Riot police in the Besiktas neighbourhood near the square chased protesters who threw bottles and set off fireworks.

