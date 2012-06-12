LONDON Maintenance and infrastructure firm May Gurney MAYG.L said it expected government austerity cuts to push more cash conscious customers towards outsourcing, as it posted a 17 percent rise in full-year profit.

The group, which derives more than 60 percent of its revenue from a public sector grappling with budget cuts, posted an underlying pretax profit for the year to March 31 of 28.4 million pounds, slightly ahead of an analyst consensus of 27.68 million pounds according to a Reuters poll.

Revenues grew 22 percent to 695.3 million pounds.

May Gurney, which helps maintain Britain's highways, rail and utilities services, said on Tuesday its order book had grown slightly on last year to 1.5 billion pounds, representing 76 percent of 2012/13 revenues, and noted a further 4 billion pounds of bidding opportunities in its core markets.

"The impact of the next comprehensive spending review is expected to drive further outsourcing of services which are currently in-house, to address the imperative to reduce costs whilst maintaining front-line essential services to local communities," Chief Executive Philip Fellowes-Prynne said.

Shares in the firm, which said it would pay a final dividend of 5.63 pence raising the total for the year by 28 percent to 8.42 pence, closed at 226 pence on Monday, valuing the business at around 161 million pounds.

(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Sarah Young)