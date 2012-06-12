LONDON More British local authorities are likely to outsource work as government austerity forces them to cut costs, infrastructure and maintenance firm May Gurney MAYG.L said, creating opportunities for the private sector.

May Gurney, which helps maintain Britain's roads, rail and utilities services, said a need for local authorities to address funding gaps but protect frontline services would create work in areas like highways, transport and environmental services.

"What we are seeing coming to market now are increasing numbers of new-to-market in-house work coming through," Chief Executive Philip Fellowes-Prynne told Reuters on Tuesday, referring to work that has in the past been done by authorities themselves.

"I don't think it will be a deluge but it will be a constant feed-in over the next three to five years," he said, adding that Britain's next comprehensive spending review expected towards the end of the year would likely help drive outsourcing further.

The Conservatives and their Liberal Democrat partners have made austerity the cornerstone of economic policy since taking office in 2010 and targeting Britain's huge debt pile.

But with the economy mired in its second recession since the 2008 financial crisis, they are now facing increased pressure to do more to stimulate growth.

BUDGET CUTS

May Gurney, which makes 60 percent of revenue from the public sector, posted a 17 percent rise in full-year profit.

This was underpinned by strong performances in highways and street lighting in its public sector division, which serves over 80 local authorities, and in water and repair and maintenance work across its regulated sector services.

Shares were up 6.2 percent to 241.5 pence at 0916 GMT.

The company said its order book had grown marginally on 2011 to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.33 billion), representing 76 percent of 2012/13 revenues, and noted a further 4 billion pounds of potential work in its core markets.

Underlying pretax profit for the year to March 31 rose to 28.4 million pounds ($44 million), slightly ahead of an analyst consensus of 27.68 million pounds according to a Reuters poll. Revenue grew 22 percent to 695.3 million pounds.

May Gurney said it would pay a final dividend of 5.63 pence raising the total for the year by 28 percent to 8.42 pence.

Last December the firm branched out into local authority fleet and passenger services with the 34.9 million pounds acquisition of TransLinc, as it looks to compete on larger bundled packages being put out to tender by councils.

The group said TransLinc had integrated well and added that it would now likely focus on organic growth in the near term.

Investec analysts maintained a buy rating on the firm.

"May Gurney has delivered a strong performance... we believe that the outlook for the group remains encouraging. The group has a solid order book a strong pipeline of opportunities and a robust client list," it said in a research note.

($1 = 0.6447 British pounds)

(Editing by Erica Billingham)