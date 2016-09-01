A Mazda car company logo is seen outside an automobile dealership in Nice, France, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

TOKYO Mazda Motor Corp (7261.T) said on Thursday it would recall a total of 2.3 million vehicles worldwide over potential problems with their rear gates, along with a separate issue involving diesel engines.

The Japanese automaker said it was recalling around 390,000 vehicles - including the Mazda 3, which is available as sedan and hatchback, and the CX-3 SUV crossover in Japan - to fix the damper stays on their rear gates, which may corrode and break if exposed to salt.

Mazda said it planned to recall an additional 1.8 million vehicles in overseas markets over the same issue, although it declined to give a regional breakdown. The affected vehicles were produced between December 2007 and December 2015.

The company also announced a domestic recall of around 110,000 vehicles produced between August 2014 and August 2016 including the Mazda 3 and CX-3 over a computer problem with their diesel engines.

The nation's fifth-largest automaker sold roughly 1.5 million vehicles in the year ended March, mainly in North America.

