The logo of Mazda is pictured at its dealership in Tokyo, Japan, February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

MOSCOW Russia's state standards agency Rosstandart said on Thursday that Mazda had told it that it was recalling 12,301 cars due to a possible fault in the front airbag.

The recall affects Mazda 6 models of the GG and the GY series sold between March 14, 2005 and May 19, 2008, the regulator said in a statement.

