LONDON Joe Lewis, the Bahamas-based currency trader and owner of Tottenham Hotspur, has had an offer approach declined for British pubs and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L).

Piedmont, Lewis's investment vehicle and owner of a 23 percent stake in M&B, said on Monday it had made a proposal to the company's board regarding a possible cash offer for the business that the board declined to recommend.

The investment vehicle said in its statement that it was now considering making a further offer of 230 pence per share, a premium of 6.3 percent to today's Monday's share price, which would value the company at 941 million pounds ($1.5 billion).

The independent directors of M&B, which have been advised by UBS UBSN.VX, responded to the approach in a statement on Monday saying they unanimously decided that the terms of Piedmont offer "significantly undervalues" the company and would not recommend an offer on such terms.

The level of the original approach was not disclosed by either party.

Shares of M&B, which owns the All Bar One and Harvester chains, closed on Monday at 235.6 pence, up 7 percent, valuing the company at around 964 million pounds.

Shares of the company, which is currently without a permanent chairman and chief executive, has lost more than one-third of its value since January.

The group reported slowing sales growth and deteriorating margins in July.

M&B has been hit by boardroom upheaval over the past 18 months. It said in March that then-Chief Executive Adam Fowle would leave the company by mutual consent. Chairman Simon Burke stepped down in July, having only taken up the role in February. M&B has now gone through six chairman in the last two years.

Lewis, who is M&B's biggest shareholder with a stake of 23 percent, led a boardroom coup last year in which then-chairman Drummond Hall was removed and four new directors appointed. He was backed by Irish racehorse magnates John Magnier and JP McManus, who hold 20 percent.

($1 = 0.633 British pounds)

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Sarah Young)