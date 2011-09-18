LONDON The competition watchdog has asked for details of contact between Joe Lewis, the Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L) suitor, and other key shareholders at the British pubs and restaurant group, according to the Sunday Times.

The report said Britain's Takeover Panel has asked for details of contact between Lewis and Irish tycoons JP McManus and John Magnier, who own more than 20 percent of M&B, over the past few months.

M&B, owner of All Bar One and Harvester, last week said it had rejected two approaches from Lewis's Piedmont investment vehicle, the second pitched at 230 pence per share and valuing the business at around 940 million pounds.

Billionaire currency trader Lewis now has until October 17 to make a firm offer for M&B or must walk away.

Analysts believe Magnier and McManus, who have previously been supportive of Lewis, hold the key to the company's future. Lewis is M&B's biggest shareholder with a 23 percent stake.

In 2009, M&B's management accused Lewis of secretly acting in concert with the duo to gain control of the company, but the Takeover Panel dismissed the allegation.

Piedmont was unavailable for comment when contacted by Reuters.

($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; Editing by David Hulmes)