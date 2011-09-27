LONDON Billionaire currency trader Joe Lewis moved closer to mounting a formal offer for Mitchells & Butlers (MAB.L) after the British pub and restaurant group reported slowing sales growth.

M&B, which operates the All Bar One, Harvester and Toby Carvery chains, said on Tuesday sales at outlets open more than a year rose by 0.5 percent in the nine weeks to September 17, a slowdown from 3.1 percent growth in the preceding 42 weeks.

The company, which runs over 1,600 pubs and restaurants, said the consumer environment remained challenging and it expected cost pressures to stay high next year especially from energy, taxes and food.

"It's a very disappointing report card for all shareholders and we are seriously considering our options," a spokesman for Lewis' Piedmont vehicle, which holds a 22.8 percent stake in M&B, told Reuters.

M&B has rejected two approaches from Lewis -- the latest pitched at 230 pence per share and valuing the company at 940 million pounds -- saying they significantly undervalued the business.

M&B's acting chief executive Jeremy Blood said he had no plans for further meetings with Lewis, whose yacht is moored at Tower Bridge in London, having last met him at the time of the second approach in late August.

"There's none scheduled at the moment and there's no call for one really. We think the indicative offer undervalues such a robust business. It significantly undervalues so he'd have to move significantly," Blood said. in an interview on Tuesday.

Blood said he had contacted M&B's major institutional shareholders to discuss the approach.

"I think the institutions have been clear in supporting our position," Blood said citing comments made by David Cumming, head of UK Equities at Standard Life, which used to be the company's third-largest shareholder but sold down to a 0.3 percent stake from over 4 percent.

Blood also confirmed he had spoken to Irish racing magnates John Magnier and JP McManus, who have a 20 percent stake through their Elpida investment vehicle and could hold the key to a bid succeeding, but would not say if they were supportive.

"If they don't want to say anything publicly it's not for me to break that confidence," he said.

Elpida confirmed on Monday it was acting in concert with Smoothfield, the vehicle of another racehorse owner Derrick Smith. Together they hold a stake of 24 percent.

Shares in M&B, which had lost nearly a third of their value since January, were down 2.4 percent to 246.4 pence at 2:47 p.m..

"Sliding sales should strengthen Piedmont's position and we now expect a bid shortly. However, the trading performance is better than first glance would suggest," said Evolution analyst Nigel Parson.

M&B's Blood said the group's performance had been hit by the riots in London and Birmingham in August and like-for-like sales growth would otherwise have been around 40 basis points higher.

"We've not seen a step down in trading. It's not a continuing decline from what we were seeing in June and July,"

Numis analyst Douglas Jack said Lewis could push through the bid at a low price if he secures the support of Elpida and Smoothfield.

($1 = 0.643 British Pounds)

