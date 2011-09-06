Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON McBride (MCB.L), Europe's biggest maker of retailer own-brand cleaning products, posted a 42 percent drop in annual profit, hit by a lag in recovering higher raw material costs, and said the short-term outlook remained tough.
The group, which supplies companies such as Tesco (TSCO.L) and Carrefour (CARR.PA) with goods ranging from dishwasher tablets to deodorant, said on Tuesday it made an operating profit before one-off items of 29 million pounds in the year ended June 30, in line with analysts' expectations.
"Although a weak consumer environment and raw material inflation will continue to present a challenge in the short term, we remain focussed on growing shareholder value through the rigorous execution of the 'Refresh' strategy," it said, referring to its cost-cutting programme.
The full-year dividend was kept at 6.8 pence a share.
(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by David Holmes)
NEW YORK Oil prices rose on Friday after reports that OPEC members delivered more than 90 percent of the output cuts they pledged in a landmark deal that took effect in January.
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.
LONDON A group of senior businessmen are among investors seeking to join a lawsuit against Royal Bank of Scotland saying they were misled over its massive rights issue in 2008, according to sources and court documents.