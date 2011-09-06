LONDON McBride (MCB.L), Europe's biggest maker of retailer own-brand cleaning products, posted a 42 percent drop in annual profit, hit by a lag in recovering higher raw material costs, and said the short-term outlook remained tough.

The group, which supplies companies such as Tesco (TSCO.L) and Carrefour (CARR.PA) with goods ranging from dishwasher tablets to deodorant, said on Tuesday it made an operating profit before one-off items of 29 million pounds in the year ended June 30, in line with analysts' expectations.

"Although a weak consumer environment and raw material inflation will continue to present a challenge in the short term, we remain focussed on growing shareholder value through the rigorous execution of the 'Refresh' strategy," it said, referring to its cost-cutting programme.

The full-year dividend was kept at 6.8 pence a share.

