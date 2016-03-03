McCarthy & Stone Plc (MCS.L), Britain's biggest builder of homes for retired people, retained its full-year expectations after strong demand pushed its first-half revenue by 32 percent.

The company, which got relisted on the London Stock Exchange in November, said revenue rose to about 250 million pounds in the six months ended Feb. 29, from 189 million pounds a year earlier.

