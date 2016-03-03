Fidelity and Guaranty says will no longer be acquired by China's Anbang
SHANGHAI - Fidelity & Guaranty Life (FGL) , a U.S. annuities and life insurer, said on Tuesday it has terminated its agreement to be acquired by China's Anbang Insurance group.
McCarthy & Stone Plc (MCS.L), Britain's biggest builder of homes for retired people, retained its full-year expectations after strong demand pushed its first-half revenue by 32 percent.
The company, which got relisted on the London Stock Exchange in November, said revenue rose to about 250 million pounds in the six months ended Feb. 29, from 189 million pounds a year earlier.
TOKYO Oil prices fell in thin trade on Tuesday after the Easter holiday break shut many markets for as long as four days and as a U.S. government report indicated rising production.