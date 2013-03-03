European shares slip as Trump tweet hits drugmakers
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON Private equity firm CVC CVC.UL is in talks on a bid for Britain's largest retirement home builder McCarthy & Stone, sources close to the proposed deal said on Sunday.
The firm is expected to team up with Alan Bowkett, who resigned as McCarthy & Stone chairman last week, to try to buy the company, which is owned by a number of banks and hedge funds.
Britain's Sunday Times newspaper said the deal would be worth around 500 million pounds.
A source close to the proposed deal said the talks were still in the early stages, adding the deal would be on a standalone basis and not linked to Acromas, owner of over-50s insurance and holiday provider Saga, which is controlled by a CVC-led private equity consortium.
McCarthy & Stone said it had appointed as chairman Jeremy Jensen, previously a non-executive director, who in 2011, with other landlords, led the break-up of care home provider Southern Cross. The firm declined to comment on the bid speculation.
McCarthy & Stone was taken private in 2006 in a 1.1 billion pound deal by a consortium led by HBOS, now part of Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LLOY.L).
Chief Executive Mark Elliott drafted in investment bankers from Moelis to advise on the firm's 500 million pound debt pile and explore options for the business when he was appointed in November.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by David Holmes)
LONDON/MILAN European shares fell on Tuesday as shares in big international drugmakers were hit after U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted about lowering drug prices.
LONDON Britain said it was "prepared to act" if markets fail consumers, as E.ON on Tuesday became the latest of the country's big six energy providers to announce price hikes.
LONDON British consumers are feeling the strain of rising prices caused by last year's Brexit vote, suggesting the economy is heading for a slowdown just as London gears up for divorce talks with the European Union, surveys and data showed on Tuesday.