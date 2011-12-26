Cast member Matthew McConaughey looks at his partner Camila Alves (not pictured) as she poses at the world premiere of ''Bernie'' during the opening night of the Los Angeles Film Festival at the Regal Cinemas in Los Angeles June 16, 2011. The movie opens in the U.S. on June... REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES Hollywood leading man Matthew McConaughey has proposed to his longtime girlfriend and the mother of their two children, model Camila Alves, the actor said in a posting on celebrity website Whosay.com

McConaughey, star of such films as "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past" and "The Lincoln Lawyer," posted a picture of him and Alves kissing near a Christmas tree on Sunday with the message: "just asked camila to marry me, merry Christmas."

WhoSay.com is a website that hosts many celebrity accounts. A spokesman for the actor did not immediately answer an e-mail seeking confirmation.

McConaughey, 42, and Alves, 28, have been a couple for several years. They have two children, Levi, 3, and Vida, who turns 2 next month.

(Reporting by Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Ian Simpson)