German retail sales rise more than expected in May
BERLIN German retail sales rose in May, data showed on Friday, supporting expectations that private consumption will propel growth in Europe's largest economy this year.
LONDON Luxury sports car maker McLaren Automotive said on Thursday it was important for the UK to continue to influence European Union car industry regulations after Brexit, which in some cases help smaller manufacturers by easing stringent rules on emissions.
"We are specifically looking for the UK to continue to influence the regulatory environment of not just the European Union but other markets outside the EU," said Chief Financial Officer Paul Buddin.
The firm is undergoing a major expansion programme and announced a 70 percent rise in pre-tax profits on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO Volkswagen AG on Thursday told California it was expanding efforts to build electric car infrastructure in poorer communities, responding to regulators who described "shortcomings" in VW's plan.
FRANKFURT Prosecutors in Stuttgart have launched a preliminary probe against employees at German sportscar maker Porsche AG to see whether they were involved in designing engine management software to cheat emissions tests.