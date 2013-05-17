German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba Canada will put forward a list of U.S. products that it will target in retaliation over a dispute with its largest trading partner about country of origin labels on meat, Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said on Friday.
The dispute stems from a 2009 U.S. requirement that retail outlets label the country of origin for meat and other products, in an effort to give U.S. consumers more information about their food.
Canada and Mexico complained that the rule caused a decline in U.S. imports of their cattle and pigs, and the World Trade Organization has ordered the United States to make changes by May 23.
"We will be putting forward a list of retaliatory products to make sure that the Americans have a further understanding of what that will be," Ritz said at an unrelated news conference in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. "The process requires that it goes back to the WTO for a ruling on whether or not their changes are acceptable. Should they not be, then those retaliatory measures are assessed and put into play, and that process can take some months if not a year."
Ritz did not say which products are on the list, and his comments did not make clear whether Canada is sending the list of targeted products directly to the WTO for approval, or initially to the U.S. government in hopes of spurring last-minute changes.
The minister's spokesman, Jeffrey English, said in an email that Canada still hopes the U.S. will comply with the WTO by May 23, but is planning its next steps in case it does not.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Trade Representative could not be immediately reached.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; additional reporting by Doug Palmer in Washington; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Sofina Mirza-Reid)
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.