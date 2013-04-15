U.S. singer Meat Loaf performs during the German game show ''Wetten Dass'' (Bet it...?) in the southern German town of Friedrichshafen December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON American rocker Meat Loaf pulled out of a concert in Britain just hours before he was due on stage as health problems continue to dog the 65-year-old singer.

Meat Loaf, whose 1977 "Bat Out Of Hell" remains one of the biggest selling albums, is travelling around Europe on his farewell "Last At Bat" tour which he claims will be his last after struggling with health problems in recent years.

On Sunday he cancelled the fifth of eight concerts lined up for Britain, issuing an apology on his Facebook page saying "several members of the band" were ill and the concert in Nottingham would be rescheduled on May 20.

A spokesman for the singer could not give more details of the illness or Meat Loaf's health but said he expected the singer would be back on stage in Manchester on Wednesday.

Last month, ahead of his tour through Britain, Germany and the Netherlands, the portly Meat Loaf told Reuters that he did not want to travel anymore.

"I outweigh (Mick) Jagger by about 100 pounds (45 kg) and that counts for something. He hasn't seen the wear and tear," he said.

Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, cancelled a European Tour in 2007 after being diagnosed with a cyst on his vocal chords and sparked further fears for his health in 2011 when he collapsed on stage. He later blamed the blackouts on past concussion injuries and his health issues on asthma.

Last year he underwent a knee replacement operation and is due to have an operation on his other knee shortly.

(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith)