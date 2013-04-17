Ukrainian ballet star Polunin aims to help others manage their demons
LONDON Ukrainian ballet sensation Sergei Polunin shocked the dance world when he quit as the Royal Ballet's principal dancer in 2012 at the age of just 21.
LONDON American rocker Meat Loaf pulled out of a second concert in Britain on Wednesday as health problems continued to dog the 65-year-old singer.
Meat Loaf, whose 1977 "Bat Out Of Hell" remains one of the biggest selling albums, is travelling around Europe on his farewell "Last At Bat" tour which he claims will be his last after struggling with health problems in recent years.
On Sunday he cancelled the fifth of eight concerts in Britain just hours before he was due on stage, saying several members of the band were ill. Now, he has cancelled a concert due to be held in the northern English city of Manchester on Wednesday evening.
"Unfortunately not all band members have recovered and the doctors have not given us the green light to go ahead," said a statement on the singer's Facebook page. "We fully expect the tour to continue on Friday in Sheffield."
Meat Loaf, whose real name is Marvin Lee Aday, cancelled a European Tour in 2007 after being diagnosed with a cyst on his vocal chords and sparked further fears for his health in 2011 when he collapsed on stage.
Last year he underwent a knee replacement operation and is due to have an operation on his other knee shortly.
