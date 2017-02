A general view shows the Mechel company headquarters in Moscow February 25, 2010. Picture taken February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW Russian coking coal and steel producer Mechel dismissed as erroneous a report by website AG ReDeal that it had purchased the Rostov Electrometallurgical Plant.

"Mechel has not purchased this plant," a company spokeswoman wrote in an email on Wednesday.

The report stated that the plant had been purchased from a private investor, Vadim Varshavsky.

The Rostov plant has an annual capacity of 730,000 tonnes of steel, according to its website.

