LONDON Loss-making European publisher Mecom MEC.L is looking to sell its Polish division, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The pan-European publisher has a small regional business in Poland comprising a newspaper and content operation, which, if sold, would generate moderate proceeds, which the article did not specify.

The company has not yet been approached by any potential buyers, according to the article published on the FT's website.

Mecom publishes in Denmark and Poland, but its core business lies in the Netherlands, where more than 80 percent of group profits are generated.

In December Mecom sold Edda Media, its Norwegian business, for NKr1.72 billion (222 million euros) to A-pressen, the Norwegian media group.

Mecom issued a profit warning in November saying plunging consumer confidence was holding back advertising in its newspapers.

Mecom could not be reached for immediate comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Leslie Adler)