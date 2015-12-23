Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST.O) is in talks to buy Media General MEG.N for around $17.50 per share in a deal that would be valued at over $2 billion (1.3 billion pounds), according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Timing of the deal is uncertain and an agreement could still fall through, said the sources, asking not to be named because the matter is confidential.

Representatives from Nexstar and Media General declined to comment.

Media General's shares rose as much as 4.7 percent after the news, and last traded up 3.4 percent at $16.02.

The acquisition, if completed, would mark the end of a more than four-month effort by the Irving, Texas-based broadcaster to buy Richmond, Virginia-based Media General. The deal, if completed, would scuttle an acquisition by Media General to buy New York-based Meredith Corp (MDP.N) for $2.34 billion.

In September, Nexstar made an unsolicited bid of $14.50 per share, a deal valued at $4.1 billion, to buy rival Media General, just weeks after Media General had announced the deal to acquire Meredith Corp.

A representative for Meredith declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jessica Toonkel and Liana Baker in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and James Dalgleish)