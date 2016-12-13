Barclays to make Dublin its EU headquarters after Brexit - source
LONDON Barclays is preparing to make Dublin its EU headquarters for when Britain leaves the European Union, according to a source familiar with the matter on Thursday.
MILAN Mediaset's (MS.MI) top shareholder, Finivest, said on Tuesday it had bought 27.6 million shares in the Italian broadcaster and had rights to buy 14 million more on Wednesday to reach 39.775 percent of the group's voting capital.
French tycoon Vincent Bollore raised the stakes in a battle with Silvio Berlusconi's Mediaset on Monday by saying the French media company Vivendi (VIV.PA), which he chairs, could buy up to a fifth of the Italian broadcaster, stirring talk of a hostile takeover bid.
Vivendi said on Tuesday it had raised its Mediaset stake to 12.3 percent. Bollore is Vivendi's biggest shareholder.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
TOKYO Toshiba Corp's board on Friday approved plans to make its core memory chip business a separate company and seek outside investment in it, aiming to avoid being crippled by an upcoming multi-billion dollar writedown for its U.S. nuclear business.
Digital Bridge Holdings LLC, a firm that invests in data centres, has agreed to acquire Vantage Data Centers Management Co LLC from buyout firm Silver Lake Partners for well over $1 billion (793.4 million pounds), including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.