MILAN Talks between Italy's Mediaset (MS.MI) and rival Sky (SKYB.L) for the sale of the Italian broadcaster's pay-TV unit Premium are at an advanced stage, Italian daily il Sole 24 Ore reported on Friday, without citing sources.

"The negotiations are ongoing... and are now accelerating," reports the financial newspaper, saying the two groups got back to deal talks after the Milan-based TV group failed to reach an agreement with France's Vivendi (VIV.PA) last year.

"There may be room to reach an agreement soon," added the report, without citing sources.

Mediaset and Sky were not immediately available for comment.

Reuters reported in November that two sources close to the matter said Mediaset and Sky's Italian unit were in contact over a possible deal concerning Premium.

