MILAN Italian broadcaster Mediaset (MS.MI) will throw out a revised proposal by French media group Vivendi (VIV.PA) to buy its pay TV business at a board meeting on Thursday, a source close to the matter said on Tuesday.

Mediaset, controlled by the holding company of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, is ready to take legal action against Vivendi, the source added.

Vivendi backtracked on Tuesday on a share-swap deal to buy Mediaset's pay-TV unit, putting forward an alternative agreement that would give it a bigger direct stake in the Italian broadcaster.

