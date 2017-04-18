China's Fosun joins bid battle for Faberge owner Gemfields
China's Fosun International Ltd joined the race for Fabergé owner Gemfields Plc with an approach that valued the London-listed company at 225 million pounds.
MILAN Italy's communications authority reckons that Vivendi (VIV.PA) significantly influences Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI), two sources said hours before the watchdog is set to decide whether the French media group breaches Italian antitrust regulations.
The authority is looking into Vivendi's stakeholding in both Telecom Italia and Mediaset (MS.MI), given that national laws prevent companies from having an excessive share in both the domestic telecommunications and media markets.
A decision against Vivendi could force it to reduce its 29 percent stake in Mediaset, where Vivendi is the second biggest shareholder behind the family of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.
One of the sources said the authority (AGCOM) had established that Vivendi carries a "relevant influence" over Telecom Italia, where it is the biggest investor with a stake of around 24 percent.
"Today they will decide on the consequences of this," the source, who has direct knowledge of the matter, told Reuters on Tuesday.
A second source confirmed AGCOM's decision and said it would likely give Vivendi 12 months to comply with Italian regulations.
AGCOM declined to comment.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Giulia Segreti)
Facebook said on Wednesday it would soon allow its U.S. users to raise and donate money using its "Safety Check" feature, to make it easier for people affected by natural disasters and violent attacks to receive help.
SAN FRANCISCO Photo-sharing app Instagram plans to roll out a feature on Wednesday that will make it easier to label posts as paid promotions, taking what it called a step toward transparency in an area that has drawn attention from U.S. authorities.