PepsiCo to close British plant, threatening nearly 400 jobs
LONDON Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
MILAN Mediobanca (MDBI.MI), Italy's best-known investment bank, ended its financial year in the red after heavy writedowns on financial investments such as Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and weaker revenues in its crisis-hit domestic market.
The bank said it will not distribute a dividend despite a relatively strong capital base complying with Bank of Italy recommendations, which bar loss-making lenders from paying dividends.
Mediobanca posted a net loss of 180 million euros in the year ending in June after writedowns of 404 million euros. It also increased its provisions for possible loan losses to 507 million euros, up 8 percent over a 12-month period.
The group said its core Tier 1 ratio, a measure of financial strength, stood at 11.7 percent at the end of June, slightly down from 12 percent three months earlier but still one of the highest in Italy.
Mediobanca, which has for decades played a pivotal role in helping forge Italian capitalism, announced in June a radical change of strategy that will see it curb or sell stakes in some of Italy's best-known companies to squarely focus on its banking business.
LONDON Britain's factories have started 2017 strongly but consumers are turning more cautious about borrowing to spend, according to data which suggested the economy will slow after defying the Brexit shock in 2016.
NEW YORK U.S. Treasury yields rose along with the dollar and Wall Street rallied, lifting the Dow above 21,000, as investors bet on an interest rate hike and gave a sigh of relief after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress.